Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb today affirmed the government’s dedication to accelerate three significant social impact programs designed to enhance skills, empower agricultural workers, and promote energy efficiency for sustainable expansion.

He conveyed this commitment while presiding over three consecutive sessions in Islamabad to evaluate the advancement of key governmental projects slated for initiation in the upcoming weeks, emphasizing their prompt implementation in alignment with the Prime Minister”s objectives. These projects, each aimed at producing quantifiable societal benefits and furthering national advancement goals, are being executed in close collaboration with pertinent ministries, regulatory agencies, financial establishments, and technical collaborators.

The initial session examined the Pakistan Skills Impact Bond, the nation”s first outcome-based, impact-linked financial tool to be procured domestically. This mechanism will act as the inaugural step in a broader scheme to mobilize funds from both national and international private and philanthropic sources. The Finance Minister stressed that the Pakistan Skills Impact Bond must be viewed as a “pioneer,” fulfilling immediate advancement requirements while also establishing a model for attracting a more diverse and extensive investor group.

The subsequent session centered on the National Subsistence Farmers Support Program, intended to provide digitally enabled, unsecured bank credit for smallholder agriculturalists, encompassing those possessing or cultivating up to 12.5 acres of property, including tenant agriculturalists. The Finance Minister emphasized that this signifies the first instance of space technology guiding agricultural credit choices nationally and signifies a “pivotal moment” for rural finance in Pakistan.

The final session evaluated the Prime Minister”s Fan Replacement Program, an energy efficiency project jointly developed by the Power Division”s National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority in conjunction with financial institutions. The scheme will empower consumers to replace existing ceiling fans with energy-efficient versions through accessible financing. An online platform will facilitate a completely digital method, encompassing customer registration, credit applications, fan choices from authorized domestic producers, and credit allocation and settlement.

The Finance Minister highlighted that connecting such ventures to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and investigating supplementary funding avenues would magnify their societal and financial effects while aiding the creation of sustainable domestic production capacity. He stressed the prompt commencement of all three projects and encouraged involved ministries, agencies, and collaborating entities to intensify their work to finalize these schemes within the ensuing weeks.