Government to introduce reforms in electoral system by using latest technology for transparency: Usman Dar

Islamabad, September 04, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar says Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to introduce reforms in the electoral system by using latest technology for bringing transparency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said those who oppose electronic voting system want to promote rigging in the electoral structure and playing politics on the issue of Electronic Voting Machines. Usman Dar said the government wants to bring new political culture in the country under which the election process could be made free and fair.

He said that all-out efforts are being made to implement electoral reforms before the next general election. The Special Assistant asked all the political parties to extend support to the Electronic Voting Machines to ensure a fair and transparent election.

