Government to launch Ehsaas portal next week to facilitate deserving families: Nishtar 

Islamabad, August 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar says Ehsaas portal will be launched next week to facilitate the deserving families in getting information about their eligibility for Ehsaas programs.

She was speaking during a meeting with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad. The meeting was aimed at devising strategies to educate the people on the upcoming major Ehsaas programs. During the meeting, both the Special Assistants discussed in detail the strategy to convey informational messages and extend benefits to the people in different parts of the country.

