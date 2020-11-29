Government wants accountability of all those who have embezzled public money: Prime Minister

Islamabad, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government wants accountability of all those who have embezzled the public money. In an interview with a private news channel, he said the investigation and accountability institutions in the country are now functioning independently.

The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that the government would generate millions of jobs and construct five million houses during its five years term. About his government’s foreign policy, he said Kashmir issue has been internationalized with continuous efforts and it was thrice discussed at UN Security Council.

Imran Khan said Pakistan enjoys good ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He said Pakistan also enjoys excellent ties with Turkey and ever strengthening relations with China. The Prime Minister said Pakistan has such good ties with Afghanistan which were never achieved in the past. He said now the United States acknowledges Pakistan’s contributions in the peace efforts and intra-Afghan talks.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk