Government wants to hold Senate elections through open ballot to maintain transparency: Qureshi

Islamabad, February 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government wants to hold the Senate elections through open ballot to maintain transparency and end horse trading. Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to end corrupt practices.

The Foreign Minister the ruling party is lacking a majority for constitutional changes and it has tabled the bill seeking the support of opposition as per their promise in Charter of Democracy signed by PPP and PML-N. He said the government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a constitutional interpretation. He said the government will welcome the verdict of the court on the matter.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed the hope that the forthcoming newly elected senators will play their role in strengthening the country. Responding to a question, he said there are many factors which are involved in recent hike in prices. He said hike in commodity prices will not be controlled through more legislation.

