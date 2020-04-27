Government will provide all possible support to overseas Pakistanis: FO Spokesperson

April 27, 2020

Islamabad, April 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has said Pakistani embassies working in 100 countries are providing all possible support to overseas Pakistanis. In an interview with a private news channel, she said the embassy staff had distributed food items among the needy families residing in Gulf countries, besides giving financial support to them.

The spokesperson said financial support has been extended to those Pakistanis who are facing serious trouble in Bangkok, Turkey and the United States. She said that the embassy staffers have also extended help for stranded Pakistanis who are waiting at the airports for repatriation. To a question, she said the priority has been given to those Pakistanis whose visa period has expired.

