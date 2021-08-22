Government will soon implement new local government system to run major cities of country: Farrukh

Islamabad, August 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government will soon implement a new local government system to run major cities of the country and address basic needs of public. Talking to a private news channel, he said transfer of power to grassroots level and people’s empowerment in real sense is priority agenda of PTI government.

The State Minister criticized the past rulers for restricting power to their families. He said three years back when the PTI came to power, the economy was in a shambles, but now economic policies of the present government are showing positive results with far reaching public welfare impacts.

