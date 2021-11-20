Government working for religious harmony: Info Minister

Islamabad, November 19, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the government is working for religious harmony and peaceful co-existence. Talking to the Ambassador of Vatican City Christophe El-Kassis in Islamabad, he said the ceremonies to mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Baba Guru Nanak are continuing in the country, and the national television channels are broadcasting special programs regarding his life and teachings.

The Minister for Information regretted that some countries and groups were using the media as a tool to malign their opponents. He stressed the United Nations to prepare a framework to deal with the issue of fake news and hate material on the media.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said both Pakistan and Vatican City should undertake steps to understand each other’s culture and religious values. The Vatican City envoy emphasized the need for promotion of religious harmony amongst the followers of different faiths. He said the Vatican City desires cooperation with the local churches in Pakistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk