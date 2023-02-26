Government working on comprehensive plan for complete eradication of various diseases: Patel 

Islamabad, February 26, 2023 (PPI-OT):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel has said the government is working on a comprehensive plan for complete eradication of various diseases from the country.

Addressing the annual meeting of Federal Directorate of Immunization in Islamabad on Sunday, he said effective measures are being adopted to make further improvements in the national immunization program. The Minister said a collaborative strategy is being formulated to ensure 100 percent results, by reaching every child during every immunization drive in the country.

