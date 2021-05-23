Government working to further ramp up COVID vaccination drive: SAPM

Islamabad, May 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan says the government is working to further ramp up the COVID vaccination drive to meet the target of five hundred thousand doses per day. Talking to a private news channel, he said mass vaccination is the only way to fight the COVID virus. Dr Faisal Sultan said Pakistan has achieved another milestone in its vaccination drive, as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the figure of five million.

He said the government is continuously reviewing and monitoring the vaccination programme at the highest level to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19. The Special Assistant said public should have trust for AstraZeneca COVID vaccine which is not harmful. He assured that locally-made CanSino vaccine will be available for use by the end of this month.

