Governor, CM lead rally in support of Kashmiris

August 5, 2020

KARACHI:Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah led a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren at sea view in connection with Youm-i-Istehsal-i-Kashmir (Exploitation Day of Kashmir) organized by Commissioner Karachi. Provincial Ministers, MPAs, notables and people from all walks of life attended the rally which culminated at Nishan-i-Pakistan.

Governor Sindh while addressing the media he said that Federation, Federal and Provincial Governments, opposition and each and every Pakistani is on one page with regards to solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemn Indian aggression in occupied territory. The hearts of Pakistani people beat with their Kashmiri brethren and we will not leave them alone in any circumstances.

He said India has converted Occupied Kashmir as one of the biggest prison by imposing curfew there since last year. The reaction of world community towards the siege of Indian Occupied Kashmir is very disappointing; he said and added that it must act now to stop grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that it is a clear message to India that each and every political and religious outfit of Pakistan have a same policy and perception over Kashmir. There is no difference of opinion between them over Kashmir dispute as entire nation want to see end of Indian brutality in the held valley.

He said that Modi Government is imposing every tactic to suppress freedom movement in occupied area but Kashmiri would never give up to Indian hostilities. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing on the occasion said that on Kashmir we all are one. We all strongly condemn Indian occupation and atrocities of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir. He also thanked Governor Sindh for leading the rally.

Related Posts