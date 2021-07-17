Governor dismisses PRC chairman

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan has terminated the services of Akram Shah as Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), according to a termination order issued by the Governor’s Secretariat. CHAMAN BORDER OPENED: Pak-Afghan border at Chaman was opened on Saturday, allowing the citizens of both the countries to cross border. According to security authorities, friendship gate of Pak-Afghan at Chaman area of Balochistan was opened to enable the citizens of both Pakistan and Afghanistan to cross border for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in their respective countries.