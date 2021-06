PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the sister of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

The Governor expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family members including Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.