Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, today extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan’s national blind cricket team following their remarkable victory in the 1st Semi-Final of the 4th T20 Blind World Cup 2024. The team’s dominant 10-wicket triumph over Nepal was lauded by the Governor, who attributed the achievement to their exemplary teamwork and determination.
In a statement issued, Mr Tessori expressed his pride in the team’s performance, describing the victory as a significant milestone for the nation. He specifically commended the exceptional efforts of players Kamran Akhtar, Babar Ali, and Matiullah, whose contributions were key to the team’s success.
‘The outstanding performances of these players have not only elevated the team’s standing but also made the nation proud. This achievement is a testament to their hard work and perseverance,’ Tessori remarked.
The governor further highlighted the national team’s success as a source of inspiration for the youth of Pakistan, urging them to follow the example set by the players in overcoming challenges and striving for excellence in their respective fields.