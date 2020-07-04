Home » General, Official News
For more information, contact:
Governor House holds an appreciation event for security personnel who fought against terrorists at Pakistan Stock Exchange
July 4, 2020
Karachi, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): A ceremony was held at Governor House to appreciation and pay tributes to the security personnel who fought against terrorists at Pakistan Stock Exchange and foiled their attack.
For more information, contact:
Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)
Sindh Governor House
Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3
Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk
Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Sindh Governor House
PPI_Banner