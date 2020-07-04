Governor House holds an appreciation event for security personnel who fought against terrorists at Pakistan Stock Exchange

July 4, 2020

Karachi, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): A ceremony was held at Governor House to appreciation and pay tributes to the security personnel who fought against terrorists at Pakistan Stock Exchange and foiled their attack.

