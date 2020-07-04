National

Governor House holds an appreciation event for security personnel who fought against terrorists at Pakistan Stock Exchange

July 4, 2020

Karachi, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): A ceremony was held at Governor House to appreciation and pay tributes to the security personnel who fought against terrorists at Pakistan Stock Exchange and foiled their attack.

For more information, contact:
Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)
Sindh Governor House
Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3
Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk
Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

