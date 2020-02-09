National

Governor Imran Ismail meets Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Governor House

February 9, 2020

Karachi, February 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): They exchanged views on matters related to mutual interests and law and order situation of Sindh. During the meeting, Governor Ismail said that the federal government wants to move forward with its stakeholders in the province. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants inclusion of all representatives for the resolution of issues.

 

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

