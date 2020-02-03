Governor Ismail lauds services of outgoing Italian envoy Stefano Pontecorvo

February 2, 2020

Karachi, February 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo held a farewell meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House today. During the meeting, Governor Ismail appreciated the services rendered by Stefano Pontecorvo as Ambassador to Pakistan and also congratulated him on his appointment as Senior Representative of NATO in Afghanistan.

