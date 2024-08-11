Karachi: On National Minorities Day, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesuri emphasized the integral role of minority communities in Pakistan’s developmental journey, acknowledging their freedoms and significant contributions across various sectors.
According to Sindh Governor House, Governor Tesuri’s message highlighted the commendable services of minority groups in many areas of life, expressing pride in their representation across diverse fields. He advocated for continued and specific representation of minority communities within legislative bodies, underscoring their importance to the nation’s fabric.
