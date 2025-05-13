Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, attended the event titled “Mehfil-e-Barhvi Sharif: Defense of Pakistan” as the chief guest, where he paid a tremendous tribute to the Pakistan Army for their victory in the Pakistan-India war.
The event was also attended by Minister of Railways Hanif Abbasi, Pir Muhammad Naqeeb ur Rehman, and Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman. In his speech, the Governor of Sindh praised the performance of the Pakistan Army and stated that under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Hafiz Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army has proven itself to be one of the best armies in the world.
The Governor mentioned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to bomb Pakistan and unleash a reign of terror, but he faced humiliation instead. He thanked Allah for the victory in the war and commended the strategy of the Pakistan Army.
Governor Sindh asserted that our religion does not permit attacks on children, women, and religious sites. He further added that the Pakistan Army faces the enemy with faith and spirit, and India’s economic attacks have completely failed.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori warned India that if you love, we will love back, but if you show aggression, we will respond fiercely. He stated that India’s defeat due to Pakistan’s successful operations cost them billions of dollars.