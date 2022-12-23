Governor Punjab de-notifies CM Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Governor Baligh Ur Rehman de-notified Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on late Thursday night. It has been said in the notification that it is believed that the Chief Minister does not have the confidence of the majority of the members of the assembly. The notification further stated that the Punjab cabinet has been dissolved. According to the notification, Pervaiz Elahi will continue to hold office until the election of the new leader of the House.

The notification read: “Consequent to the facts that Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Punjab refrained from obtaining vote of confidence at 1600 hrs. yesterday, in line with an Order under Article 130(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan issued under my hand on 19t December 2022, in line with Rule 22(7) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997, and that he still has not done so even after the lapse of another twenty four hours, I am satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly, and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect.”