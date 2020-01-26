Governor Sindh addresses fundraiser for Sahara Cancer Hospital, Narowal

January 26, 2020

Karachi, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Addressing the fundraiser, Governor Imran Ismail said that organizations working for the service of mankind are worthy of praise. He said that Sahara Trust is playing a vital role in the health and education sectors.

