Governor Sindh addresses fundraiser for Sahara Cancer Hospital, Narowal
January 26, 2020
Karachi, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Addressing the fundraiser, Governor Imran Ismail said that organizations working for the service of mankind are worthy of praise. He said that Sahara Trust is playing a vital role in the health and education sectors.
