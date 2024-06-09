Karachi, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori announced the establishment of a dedicated cell within the Governor House to oversee the follow-up on murder cases from the past year, emphasizing a commitment to justice and enhanced oversight.
According to Sindh Governor House, the Governor revealed this initiative during his visit to the family of Atqa Moin, a deceased victim, where he offered condolences and assured the family of his personal involvement in seeking justice. The new cell will monitor and report on the progress of investigations and judicial processes, including arrests, convictions, and bail status related to these cases.
Governor Tesori expressed a firm stance against crime, stating that the continuation of punishment for criminals is essential for maintaining public trust and safety. He highlighted the need for comprehensive reviews of street crime cases over the past year and assured that efforts to secure justice for victims will be intensified.
In discussions with the media, the Governor criticized superficial responses to such tragedies and called for substantial, practical actions to resolve these issues permanently. He stressed the importance of the roles of the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Home Minister in addressing these challenges and vowed that the peace of the city would be preserved through collaborative efforts.