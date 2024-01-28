GOVERNOR SINDH ANNOUNCES TO SEND OVER 75 YEARS TO HAJJ AND UMRAH

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced to bear expanses of Hajj and Umrah for persons above 75 years, who have not performed the holy pilgrimage in their life.

This he announced while talking with media after visiting Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad (SGHL). “Such persons should register themselves with Governor House and they would be sent to holy mosques after balloting," he further announced

Governor Sindh also announced to bear expanses of such students, whose parents are unable to afford heavy expediture of fees and books. “Such parents can also approach 1366” he added.

He said that the emergency of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad is like the emergency of Jinnah, Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals and need immense improvement “My main purpose of visits of city hospitals is to personally know the state of affairs of health care institutions for ensuring betterment of the same”, he added.

Governor Sindh questioned the non-availability of Sehat Sahulat Cards for the residents of Sindh and said that what is the reason of the deprivation and injustice to the people of Sindh. "This facility is available for other provinces since 2016 but the same is not provided to inhabilents of the Sindh province", he observed.

Governor Sindh pledged that he would continue to visits hospitals and shopping centres to listen to the grievances of common man."In addition to hospitals and shopping centre I will start visits of government schools and parks alongwith media to expose inefficiency and wrong doings there also", he added and said that media is showing everything, wherever I am going.

He said that since establishment of this hospital in 1982 ,hundreds of plazas have been erected in Karachi but no improvement is made in this important healthcare facility. “An amount of Rs 95 billion is earmarked for hospitals in the budget but all Sindh Government hospitals are devoid of basic facility and specially their emergences present a deserted environments” he opined

He asked the aged people present on occasion to came to Governor House and have discussion over a cup of tea to improve the situation. Governor Sindh further said that any person requiring ration bags can contact helpline 1366.

Earlier, Governor Sindh visited emergency of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad where Medical Superintendent Dr. Ateeq-ur-Rehman Qureshi briefed him about the working of the hospital. Governor Sindh enquired about the facility being provided to patients there.