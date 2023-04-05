Governor Sindh celebrated the 12th Suhri Sarjani with the public at town food street

Karachi, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori made the 12th suhoor in the food street of Sarjani Town. So-and-so did suhoor with the governor of Sindh. Governor Sindh said that some people objected to my frying pakoras for public iftar. If I am making pakodas then what is wrong, I am ready to do anything for people.

He further said that I will go everywhere in the city of Quaid, I will break fast and fast in other cities as well because the people want to see every authority in their midst and I am trying my best to provide maximum relief to the people, I know. Critics cannot be happy in any situation, they will continue to do their work, I will continue to do my work.

He said that students of schools, colleges, universities and madrasas are also being offered Iftar in Governor House. He said that he will go to some food street to meet people. They said Some people also object to the provision of free mehndi for women, listen to those who object, women will also be given bangles.

He said that it is my determination to attract the youth towards positive activities. In this regard, preparations are complete to provide free IT courses to 50,000 youth and a test will be held soon in the Governor House to select the youth for these courses. After the IT training, the youth will be able to earn 3 to 5 lakh rupees per month.

He said that the governors for higher education Annie Chitto Governor. 1000 scholarships will be given under this initiative. He said that many problems can be solved by one plus one formula. He said that each of us should help one of our relatives or friends to become like us. He said that a warning to the mafias. I grant that Boria Bastar should be rounded up from Karachi, there will be a full operation against the Qadha mafia in Sarjani after Eid.

