Governor Sindh chairs meeting at Governor House regarding power supply issues

July 4, 2020

Karachi, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Governor Sindh Imran Ismail today chaired a meeting at Governor House on power supply issues in the province. The meeting was attended by members of the Sindh Assembly. Minister Omer Ayub and Advisor Shehzad Qasim also attended the meeting via video link. During the meeting, it’s was decided that Governor House will monitor power supply issues across the province.

For more information, contact:
Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)
Sindh Governor House
Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3
Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk
Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

