Governor Sindh donates PPEs to ASH

June 25, 2020

KARACHI:Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has donated 1,000 personal protective equipment’s, 30,00 masks and 10 cartons of hand sanitizers to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) on the request of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar.

Governor Sindh said that with the provision of protective gear the doctors, paramedics and janitorial staff would be able to discharge their duties with utmost peace of mind. Every effort is being made to provide protective equipments for health care professionals, specially to those who are engaged in providing care to Corona patients, he added.

He said that healthcare professionals are front line soldiers in our war against Covid-19 and I salute them for their sacrifices. We have to learn to live with this Virus as there were no indications of its eradication in near future, he observed.

He said that awareness about this disease was of immense importance and we must all inform and educate our family members and friends about simple precautionary measures to control this virus by avoiding handshakes, hugs and repeatedly washing our hands we could effectively control its spread, he added. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar thanked Governor Sindh for providing PPEs and other items for the health professionals of ASH.

