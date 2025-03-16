Sindh Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s arrival at Alamgir Quetta Hotel in Bahadurabad for the 14th pre-dawn meal (Sehri) was marked by an enthusiastic reception as he dined among the people. The governor engaged with citizens amid a lively atmosphere, marked by fireworks and the showering of flower petals.
Addressing media representatives, Governor Tessori revealed his nightly practice of joining the public for Sehri to gain firsthand insight into their issues. He expressed concern over negative propaganda on social media and underscored the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces. Highlighting evidence of RAW’s involvement in a recent Balochistan incident, he stressed the importance of national solidarity with the Army Chief and armed forces.
Governor Tessori announced an upcoming campaign originating from Karachi to counter misleading narratives and bolster support for the Pakistan Army. He warned of a deliberate narrative aimed at weakening the country’s defense forces, emphasizing the risk of exploitation by adversaries.
Extending an open invitation to the public, he reiterated that Governor House is accessible around the clock to address grievances. He also mentioned the provision of free IT education for children and young students at Governor House. Referring to the holy month as “Ittehad-e-Ramazan,” he noted the decorative lighting of Aiwan-e-Sadr Road for the occasion.
Tessori stressed the need for an equitable education system, indicating ongoing efforts in this direction. Concluding his remarks, he reassured citizens that should they face mistreatment from any police officer, they could confidently assert their connection to him as their representative.