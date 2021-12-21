Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addresses Dow University of Health Sciences’ 11th Convocation 

Karachi, December 21, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) held its 11th convocation on Saturday at the Ojha campus, wherein a total of 3,179 graduates of year 2020 and year 2021 received their degrees in different disciplines, including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, biotechnology, radiology, nursing and midwifery.

Two students also received their doctoral degrees. During the ceremony, 29 students were declared best graduates, whereas 171 students received gold, silver and bronze medals. Speaking at the ceremony, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, also the university chancellor, announced that the federal government would help university students take benefit from Prime Ministers’ Kamyab Jawan Programme and set up its office on the Ojha campus.

“If someone can put Pakistan on the path of development, it is you. Continue to work hard and brighten the country’s future,” the governor said, adding that only a sustained struggle could bring about durable success. He urged parents to support their daughters in pursuing their dreams. “They are seen more worried about their marriage than education. They don’t realise that girls are as talented as boys and need their [parents] assistance to harness their potential. Parents have a greater role to play in our society. They are the ones who can give their daughters the confidence required to face life.”

