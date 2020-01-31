National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail attends Tablighi Ijtemah in Orangi Town

January 31, 2020

Karachi, January 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): The governor met with office bearers of Tablighi Jamaat, the organizers of the Ijtemah. He also offered Friday prayers at the Ijtemah Gah.

 

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags: