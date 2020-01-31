Home » General, Official News
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail attends Tablighi Ijtemah in Orangi Town
January 31, 2020
Karachi, January 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): The governor met with office bearers of Tablighi Jamaat, the organizers of the Ijtemah. He also offered Friday prayers at the Ijtemah Gah.
For more information, contact:
Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)
Sindh Governor House
Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3
Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk
Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Sindh Governor House