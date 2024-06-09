Karachi, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori extended an invitation to the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, to visit Karachi and spend the upcoming Muharram season in the city.
According to Sindh Governor House, this invitation was conveyed during a meeting with a four-member delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat at the Governor House. The delegation included Kamil Younis, Ali Asfar Jamali, Hussain Kamal, and Mustansar, who discussed the community’s contributions to the national economy and their business activities.
Governor Tesori praised the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat for their commendable services and highlighted the importance of their presence in Karachi during Muharram. The delegation also acknowledged the Governor House’s initiatives, such as providing free IT education to the youth, which they described as a significant achievement.