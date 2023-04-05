Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori Gana who reached the vendor

Karachi, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori reached the sugarcane juice seller Muhammad Iqbal in Sehri. He sought the welfare of Muhammad Iqbal. Muhammad Iqbal, a sugarcane juice seller told Governor Sindh that I weigh more than 300 kg due to which I cannot stand on my feet, I sell sugarcane juice, the police harass me. Governor Sindh assured Mohammad Iqbal that he will discuss your complaint with the concerned police authorities.

