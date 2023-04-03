Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori’s participation in Naat Khwani

Karachi, April 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori participated in the Naat Khwani gathering organized by Hamza Tabani. Various Naat singers also participated in the Naat event. Maulana Abdul Habib Attari made a special statement. Governor Sandhu said that I consider myself as Adni Ashiq Rasool, it is an honour for me to be appointed as governor on 12th Rabi’ul Awwal.

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk