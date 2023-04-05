Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori’s participation in the Quran Completion Event

Karachi, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori participated in the Quran Completion event at Jamia Banuria Al-Alamiya site. Mufti Noman Naeem welcomed the Governor of Sindh. Governor Sindh said that Jamia Banuria Al-Alamiya site is an ideal educational institution, the combination of religious and contemporary studies makes it a unique educational institution, this plant planted by Mufti Naeem is growing rapidly.

He said that Mufti Nauman is carrying forward the mission of his father successfully and I will give all possible support to make this institution a university. He said that the presence of a large number of foreign students is an expression of their confidence in this institution.

