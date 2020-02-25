Governor Sindh visits Deaf Reach School and College in Karachi

February 25, 2020

Karachi, February 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):During his visit, the governor asked media for coverage of institutes like Deaf Reach who were serving the humanity selflessly and without any discrimination. He said that their services must be recognized at all levels and he would recommend founder of the School Richard Geary for the Highest Civil Award of Pakistan. Governor Ismail expressed gratitude to Richard Geary and his wife Ms. Heidi, for their endeavours in educating deaf children of the country.

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

Related Posts