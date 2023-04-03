Governor Sindh’s participation in night cricket match in Orangi Town

Karachi, April 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori participated in the night cricket match after Suhoor in Orangi Town. The young cricketers expressed their happy surprise to the Governor of Sindh among them. The young cricketers said that his presence among us in this way proves that Kamran Khan is the public governor of Tesori. Governor Sindh also batted on the insistence of the youth. Governor Sindh said that street cricket is the hallmark of Karachi, many famous players have emerged from it.

