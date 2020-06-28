Governor visits Hassan’s home, condoles with his son

June 28, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Ex-Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) late Syed Munawar Hassan and condoled with his son Syed Talha Hassan over the death of his father on Sunday.

JI Amir Siraj-ul-Haq, Amir Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and other party leaders were also present on the occasion. The Sindh governor said that Syed Sahib was an honest, humble and very straight forward person who always what he thought was right. His political opponents also admire his honesty and principles.

He said that despite his active participation in politics, Syed Sahib contributed a lot to spreading Islamic ideology and teachings. On this loss, every Pakistani is feeling grief and sorrow as it is our collective loss.

Ismail said that the vacuum created by his departure would not be filled for a long time. He also prayed to Almighty Allah for patience with his family members and followers.

