(Govt): Accused in boy murder case arrested

QUETTA:Spokesperson of provincial government Liaquat Shahwani said that three alleged accused involved in physical assault and killing eight-year-old boy in Kalat have been arrested.

Giving briefing to media at Officers Club here on Sunday, Liaquat Shahwani said that rape cases with children are increasing. He said three persons allegedly involved in rape and murder of eight-years old boy in Kalat have been arrested with the help of police and district administration. He said alleged accused were the relatives of the victim who are being investigated.