Govt committed to hold general elections on time: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the government is committed to hold next general elections on time. Talking to a private television channel, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already assured to hold the next elections without delay.

Ahsan Iqbal said the tenure of existing assemblies will end in mid of next month and the elections will be held in October or November this year. Replying to a question, he said holding elections in October with new data from the census is not possible.