Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said on Sunday that the Sindh government was dedicated to promoting cultural and sports activities for the youth in Karachi.
“These initiatives aim to engage young people in positive and healthy activities, showcasing their talents,” he said while speaking at the cycle race prize distribution ceremony held at the Commissioner Karachi Office. He said the Karachi Festival featured various sports, including the popular donkey cart and cycle races, which were integral to Karachi’s cultural heritage.
The commissioner promised to include more sports in future festivals. As the Karachi Festival concludes, the Sports Festival has effectively promoted the government’s efforts to foster cultural and sports activities, essential for the city’s peace and youth development, he added.
The commisioner informed that the city administration would continue to provide opportunities to young people to engage in sports and cultural activities, with a better-organized festival planned for August-September.
At the ceremony, cash prizes were awarded to the winners, with the top winner receiving Rs20,000, the second winner receiving Rs15,000, the third winner receiving Rs10,000, and the fourth winner receiving Rs5,000.