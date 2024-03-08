Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women: PM

ISLAMABAD:,,, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government would continue to take steps for ensuring equal rights for women and to provide them opportunities of education and jobs.

In a message on the International Women’s Day on Friday, he said this day is the day to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and to provide them equal opportunities for their effective role in building the society.

He promised that the government will continue to take steps for equitable rights of women, their protection and for provision of equal opportunities of education and progress.