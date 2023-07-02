Islamabad, July 02, 2023 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister's Coordinator for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani says despite all conspiracies government is committed to guide the country on path of economic growth and prosperity.

In a statement on Sunday, he said PTI government brought the country on verge of bankruptcy but our government saved it from default. He said more than 20 million people were pushed below the poverty line whereas six million were left unemployed during the four years' government of PTI.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Govt committed to put the country on path of economic growth: Kiyani appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.