Govt committed to transforming entire healthcare landscape in country: Health Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said the government is committed to transforming entire healthcare landscape in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the Minister said government is introducing health reforms to cover the essential primary healthcare services and secondary-level hospital care.

He underlined that remarkable initiative of government will tangibly reduce the burden on hospitals and thus will improve the quality of service delivery across the health system.