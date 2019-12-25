Govt committed uniform development across country: Shafqat

December 25, 2019

Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division, Shafqat Mehmood has said that government is committed uniform development across the country.

Talking to newsmen after visiting the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam along with PTI’s MPAs in Karachi, he said Prime Minister during meeting in Council of Common Interest said federal and provincial governments have to work together for the welfare of the general public and country.

Shafqat Mehmood further said that people who looted the country must be accountable.

Source: Radio Pakistan

