(Govt): Committee for transfer, posting matters

Quetta:Government of Balochistan has constituted a committee which will record recommendations for transfer before completion of normal tenure.

A notification issued by Services and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan says, “The Government of Balochistan is pleased to constitute the following committee which will record recommendations for transfer before completion of normal tenure; (1) Administrative Secretary (concerned) Chairman (2) Additional Secretary (concerned), Member (3) Section Officer (concerned) Member/Secretary. Terms of Reference (i) Officers are from relevant cadre/ service group (ii) No junior or lower grade officers are posted against higher post (iii) Officers are not facing any NAB / disciplinary proceedings (iv) Transfer / posting are not in violation of the orders passed by the superior courts”.