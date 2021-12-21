Govt congratulated on success of OIC conference

Islamabad, December 21, 2021 (PPI-OT):Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt on Tuesday praised the government for holding a successful (Organization for Islamic Cooperation) OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference that will go a long way in resolving problems of Afghan people. This conference will result in an improved situation in Afghanistan, as the establishment of an international fund for the Afghan people and the appointment of an OIC Special Representative for Afghanistan are laudable steps.

In a statement issued here, Shahid Rashid Butt said that besides OIC member countries, other countries would also contribute to the fund established for the Afghan people, which would help avert human tragedy in the neighbouring country. He said that this extraordinary meeting was a great challenge and it was an achievement for the government as 437 delegations participated in the conference.

Participation of 20 Foreign Ministers and 10 Deputy Foreign Ministers in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is a great achievement for Pakistan while resolution to revive Afghanistan’s banking system is also a great development.

Weak banking system in Afghanistan continues to hit trade and commerce and it is holding the economy back, therefore it must be developed at par with the regional countries as soon as possible, Mr. Butt observed. The business leader said that it was commendable for the government to raise its voice and help the Afghan brothers on every forum.

