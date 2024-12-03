The government is continuing its efforts with the support of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to the development of energy sector and effectively address its issues.
Significant progress has been made regarding the privatization of the three top-performing power distribution companies. It has been decided to give a central role to the SIFC to expedite the privatization of the DISCOs, the Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.
Initially, the government has decided to privatize the DISCOs in Islamabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. A steering committee has been forced to ensure the success of privatization process.