Govt decides to relaunch anti-polio campaign from 20th of this month

July 12, 2020

Islamabad, July 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Government has decided to relaunch small scale door to door anti-polio vaccination campaign from 20th of this month, after four months suspension due to COVID-19. An official of the National Emergency Operations Centre said the first round of the campaign will be launched in districts Faisalabad, Attock, South Waziristan, and parts of Karachi and Quetta with a target to vaccinate almost 800,000 children under the age of five.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts