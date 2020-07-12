National

Govt decides to relaunch anti-polio campaign from 20th of this month

July 12, 2020

Islamabad, July 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Government has decided to relaunch small scale door to door anti-polio vaccination campaign from 20th of this month, after four months suspension due to COVID-19. An official of the National Emergency Operations Centre said the first round of the campaign will be launched in districts Faisalabad, Attock, South Waziristan, and parts of Karachi and Quetta with a target to vaccinate almost 800,000 children under the age of five.

