The government’s initiatives to revive the economy and address the power crisis are beginning to yield positive results.
According to a report today, since September 2023, a significant crackdown on electricity theft has led to the recovery of over Rs133 billion.
Law enforcement has arrested more than 87,516 individuals involved in power theft during this period.
Last week alone, authorities recovered Rs920 million from power thieves nationwide and apprehended 173 offenders. Relevant agencies have pledged to continue their operations until all power theft is eliminated from the country.