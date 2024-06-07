News Ticker: ﻿Govt facilitating foreign investment: PM﻿Govt providing facilities to foreign investors: PM﻿Pakistan desires Chinese investment in ML-1 upgradation﻿Pakistan taking steps to improve governance to attract FDI: PM﻿Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkiye call for collective efforts to combat Islamophobia﻿40% of earth’s surface suffering from degradation, says Maryam NawazNDMA Chairman Stresses Proactive Measures for Environmental Challenges on World Environment DaySITE Association Leaders Demand Action Following the Murder of Industrialist Asif Suleman Bilwani in KarachiKCCI Calls for Government Action on Escalating Target Killings in KarachiKorangi leaders call for increased security following murder of industrialist in Karachi﻿World Environment Day observed﻿BISP Chairperson reaffirms commitment to late Benazir Bhutto’s vision of women empowerment﻿President Zardari felicitates Sheinbaum on historic election as first woman President of Mexico﻿SAU, COMSTECH join hands to support Yemeni scholars﻿Federal Ministers visit Pakistan embassy in Rome﻿SMUTA concerned over higher education budget cut﻿PM vows to replicate China's development model in Pakistan﻿Security forces storm protest camp, clear National Highway for traffic﻿Global efforts recovering ozone hole to maximum extent: PM's Coordinator﻿Tree plantation drive launched in Saddar Town﻿One more civilian of Kashmir region killed in police custody﻿KCCI appeals PM, Army Chief to take notice of rising target killings in Karachi﻿PM visits Nanshan One Stop Services Center in Shenzhen﻿World Environment Day moot seeks five combined effluent treatment plants in Karachi﻿Michael Owen inaugurates Ziauddin University's Football Ground﻿AIIB agrees to promote cooperation with Pakistan﻿CM Shah calls for protecting planet, its beauty for future generations﻿President reaffirms commitment to protect environment﻿PTI's Sanam, Aliya get bail in May 9 cases﻿Test Peoples Bus for new routes in Karachi to begin from Monday﻿Int'l Day Against Illegal Fishing observed﻿Enforcement of Act sought to ensure women work with dignity, without fear﻿Complete ban on plastic bags comes into effect﻿President Zardari for building "technology highways" in Pakistan﻿Balochistan developing livestock sector on modern lines, tells minister﻿Ambassador Masood Khan meets Jake LaTurner, Mike Turner, Chuck Edwards﻿Agencies ordered to provide contingency plans to tackle expected rains﻿PTI's Sanam Javed rearrested after release on bail﻿CM, UNFPA discuss youth development policy, skill-based education﻿Pakistan, Italy to undertake joint efforts against drug trafficking﻿All arms licenses be digitized to keep checks, tells Lanjar﻿Pak-China B2B ties hold key to bright future of two nations: PM﻿Remission in sentences and release of Punjab prisoners on Eid likely﻿PM calls for collective efforts to preserve environment﻿Railways to run three special trains on Eid﻿PM assures foolproof security, facilitation to Chinese nationals, investors﻿Rally staged in Muzaffarabad against war crimes in IIOJK﻿PM reiterates commitment to advancing innovative, sustainable digital transformation for Pakistan﻿Sindh CM approves Rs250m for establishment of Paeds cardiac Unit at NICVD﻿ADB approves $250 million loan for Pakistan's infrastructure and services development﻿UNDP, China strengthen manufacturing capacities to empower youth and SMEs in Pakistan﻿Minister urges Hajj mission to ensure timely, supply of hygienic food to pilgrims﻿HBL and EXIM partner to boost SME exports﻿Minister applauds Pak Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt﻿Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace﻿PM in Shenzhen on five-day official visit to China﻿NDMA holds National Monsoon Coordination Conference 2024 to review preparedness﻿Envoy lauds role of MOIB in cementing Pak-US ties﻿915 children martyred, 107,960 orphaned since Jan 1989 in IIOJK: KMS Report﻿ATC rejects AJK poet Ahmed Farhad's post-arrest bail plea﻿CPEC's second phase to promote B2B links between Pakistan, China: Ahsan﻿HBL, EXIM sign MoU to support Pakistan's export growth﻿IIOJK High Court quashes five PSA detention orders﻿PM leaves for China on official visit﻿PM's visit to China will further elevate bilateral friendship﻿ECP admits for hearing PML-N MNAs pleas, seeking change in election tribunals﻿Nationwide anti-polio drive underway﻿Speakers stress to protect nature from adverse effects of climate change﻿Zero tolerance for corruption, inefficiency and incompetence: PM﻿Int'l Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression observed﻿CM Murad distributes Rs71m cheques among NGOs﻿SIFC playing pivotal role in providing favorable environment to business promotion﻿Met office forecasts rain-thunderstorm in parts of country﻿Pakistanis hold profound respect for Sikh traditions, sacred sites: Law Minister﻿DNA analysis becomes cornerstone in criminal investigations: moot told﻿Pakistan Hajj Mission imposes 17 penalties over food safety violations﻿Two killed in pretext of honour﻿Qatar Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak calls on Maryam Nawaz to enhance economic ties﻿NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs3.76 per unit﻿FCEPL collaborates with University of Central Punjab for World Milk Day 2024﻿JI condemns target killings, murders in street crimes﻿Karachi commissioner reviews progress of various development projects﻿CM inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilities﻿PCB celebrates 15 years of T20 World Cup 2009 victory in 53rd edition of PCB Podcast﻿Man shot dead near Dera Murad Jamali﻿Govt orders lodging of FIR over nine coal mine workers' death﻿Three robbers, citizen killed in Karachi incidents﻿Fire erupts in forest areas of six districts Central Punjab for World Milk Day 2024﻿JI condemns target killings, murders in street crimes﻿Karachi commissioner reviews progress of various development projects﻿CM inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilities﻿PCB celebrates 15 years of T20 World Cup 2009 victory in 53rd edition of PCB Podcast﻿Man shot dead near Dera Murad Jamali﻿Govt orders lodging of FIR over nine coal mine workers’ death﻿Three robbers, citizen killed in Karachi incidents﻿Fire erupts in forest areas of six districts