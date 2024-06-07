The Chairman of China Northern Industry Corporation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Thursday.
The Prime Minister invited the Chairman of China Northern Industry Corporation to invest in communication projects in Pakistan, especially Karachi Circular Railway.
Shehbaz Sharif said the government is facilitating foreign investment. In this regard, the Special Investment Facilitation Council is an important initiative of the government.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan and China have long-standing brotherly ties which are getting stronger with time.
The Chairman of China Northern Industry Corporation was appreciative of the speed and quality of the projects executed under the supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.