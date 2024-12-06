Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is focusing on the inclusive growth through the targeted interventions.
Addressing an event here in Islamabad on Thursday, he said our efforts include integrating gender responsive budgeting into development planning, increasing investments in under-served regions and prioritizing marginalized groups such as women and youth.
The Minister for Planning said that he has always advocated for development paradigm rooted in peace, inclusivity and empowerment. He said women empowerment is an economic necessity.